Tiger strays into Rajasthan village, people told to stay indoors

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:07 IST
A tiger strayed into a village near the Ranthambore National Park, creating panic and prompting the authorities to advice people to stay indoors. The tiger was spotted near Aniyala village, 15 kilometres away from the park in Sawaimadhopur district, after which a search operation was started.

"The tiger is moving in the area. Forest Department teams are tracking the big cat. The tiger was last sighted in a mustard farm on Tuesday," Khandar police station SHO Ram Singh Yadav said on Wednesday. "People have been advised to stay indoors,” he added. “Aniyala is a village with nearly 250 houses and located nearly 15 km from the park. It is likely that the tiger is hiding in the fields,” he said.

The Ranthambhore National Park, with a core area of 392 sq km, is home to over 60 big cats.

