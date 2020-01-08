People are taking one-side view of JNU issue, says VC

In a veiled dig at actor Deepika Padukone, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the people are taking a one-sided view of the situation instead of looking at the issue in totality. "I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support the agitators -- what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their right to do research and teaching? Why can't you stand with them," Prof Kumar told ANI when asked about Padukone's visit to the campus.

"I fail to understand why the people are taking a one-sided view instead of looking at the issue in totality. Also, talk on behalf of the innocent students, who are suffering because of this mindless violence," he said. On Tuesday evening, actor Padukone visited the JNU after more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre following a masked mob entered the campus and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods on January 5. (ANI)

