JNU Vice-Chancellor meets MHRD Secretary, says campus is peaceful

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar along with Rector-II Satish Chandra Garkoti met Amit Khare, Secretary, Human Resource Development Ministry, here on Wednesday and told him that the situation on the campus was peaceful. They also informed that the Communication and Information System has been repaired and was functional now.

A release by the Ministry of Human Resource Development said that the last date for student registration for the winter semester 2020 without fine has been extended to January 12. As part of this registration process, about 3,300 students have since deposited fee for online registration, said the statement.

The university administration has appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace on the campus and not to get provoked by any misinformation. The release said that university authorities were advised by the Ministry to make all-out efforts to restore its normal functioning.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods late on January 5. (ANI)

