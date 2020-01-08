New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Following are the top stories: DEL92 LDALL JNU 3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet; Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants New Delhi: The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the verge of cracking the case. DEL91 LD ALL DEEPIKA Deepika becomes focus of national attention with JNU visit, bouquets and calls for boycott too New Delhi: Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention, earning bouquets but also brickbats as various people, including politicians, faced off against each other.

DEL97 DEF-NAVY-LD GULF Indian Navy deploys warship in Gulf region following spiralling tension between US, Iran New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed warships in the Gulf region to ensure security of India's sea-borne trade and effectively respond to any emergent situation in the wake of fast escalating tension between the US and Iran, officials said on Wednesday. DEL93 AVI-2NDLD DGCA-IRAN Due to tension in Middle East, DGCA asks airlines to reroute flights to ensure passenger safety New Delhi: Hours after a Ukrainian plane with 176 people on-board crashed near Tehran in Iran, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airlines to take all precautions in the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of the Persian Gulf, and reroute their flights to ensure safety of passengers.

DEL88 BIZ-2NDLD STRIKE Banking, transport services hit; normal life disrupted in some parts as trade unions strike against govt eco policies New Delhi: Banking and transport services were disrupted and normal life impacted in some parts of the country on Wednesday as tens of thousands of workers affiliated to Left and Congress-backed trade unions led a strike to protest the union government's economic policies. DEL95 JK-ENVOYS-VISIT 16 envoys from Latin American, African countries to visit J-K on Thursday New Delhi: Sixteen envoys will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday where they will meet civil society members and will be briefed on the security situation in the Union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

LGD45 SC-LD CHRISTIANS SC agrees to examine plea seeking scheduled caste status for Dalit Christians New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea filed by a minority body seeking directions to the government that Christians of Scheduled Castes origin be given the same benefits as Scheduled Castes. LGD39 SC-LD SECURITY SC asks Centre to explore possibility of deploying CISF in courts to check unruly incidents New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to look into the possibility of deploying a separate cadre of CISF in certain courts to check unruly incidents of violence.

LGD32 SC-2NDLD SHELTER HOME No evidence of children's murder in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI to SC New Delhi: There is no evidence of murder of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home, the CBI told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. DEL94 LD-COLD Mercury down a touch with unseasonal rains in north; snowfall in Himachal New Delhi: Large swathes of northern plains received unseasonal rains on Wednesday, while parts of Himachal Pradesh recorded heavy snowfall, bringing the temperatures down across the region.

CAL31 WB LD MAMATA Those who don't have political existence are calling strikes: Mamata slams Left, Cong Sagar Islands (WB): Hitting out at the Left and the Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that those who don't have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing "cheap politics" of strikes..

