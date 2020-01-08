Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish meets Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:16 IST
Nitish meets Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called on the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya, the pilgrim town where the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader is on an annual retreat. The Dalai Lama welcomed the chief minister and presented him with a 'khada', a ceremonial scarf that is offered as a gift in Tibetan culture and is said to symbolise purity and compassion.

Kumar presented the Dalai Lama with a statue of Lord Buddha, who is said to have attained enlightenment at Bodh Gaya, and a coffee table book on Gaya. The two spent nearly 30 minutes together, during which Kumar apprised the Dalai Lama of his governments 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' campaign besides efforts in the direction of bringing the water of the Ganges to Gaya, which is situated at a considerable distance from the river.

The Tibetan spiritual leader visits Bodh Gaya every year in the second half of December and spends a few weeks offering discourses in addition to conducting rituals. After wrapping up his tour of Bodh Gaya, Kumar flew to Munger, where he visited the Bihar School of Yoga.

Kumar met Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, who currently heads the institution set up in the early 1960s. The chief minister is scheduled to cover Munger and adjoining districts like Jamui, Banka and Bhagalpur in the next couple of days as part of his state-wide 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatra'. PTI NAC RBT

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automak...

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...

Hundreds join candle march in walled city

Hundreds of people sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Wednesday with candles and posters to protest against the amended citizenship law, NRC and the National Population Register. Residents, mostly from all parts of Old Delhi -- Lal...

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

London, Jan 8 AFP Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday. We intend to step back as senior membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020