Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi on Jan 10 to meet BHU students

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the holy city on January 10 to meet the students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and members of the civil society. Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Varanasi, said sources.

Priyanka, who also met the families of those who died during anti-CAA-NRC protests in Uttar Pradesh, will arrive at the airport on Friday at 10 am. She will visit Guleria Kothi, Guleria Ghat, Ram Ghat at 11 am, they said. According to sources, Priyanka will meet the BHU students and civil society members at 11:30 am before leaving for the national capital at 1 pm. (ANI)

