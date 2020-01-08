Left Menu
Man suffering from depression commits suicide at Delhi Metro's Dwarka Mor station

A 35-year-old man, who was suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Dwarka Mor station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Wednesday, officials said, a second such incident in less than a week. The services were briefly delayed on a section of the busy corridor due to the incident, they said.

The victim has been identified as Anjani Kumar Rai, a resident of Kerdeen village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Metro) Vikram Porwal said. "He jumped on the tracks at around 12 noon at Dwarka Mor metro station and was rushed to a hospital. The man was declared brought dead at the DDU Hospital," he said.

However, no suicide note has been recovered and the reason behind his decision to take the extreme step is not known yet, he added. According to the Delhi Metro officials, Rai jumped on the tracks when a train was heading towards the Noida side. Services were delayed briefly but restored in about 15 minutes, Porwal said.

"Anjani worked as a computer engineer in a private company earlier but had left his job a few months ago. He was unmarried and lived in a rented accommodation with his brother in Dwarka. He was suffering from depression," he said. His family members have been informed and inquest proceedings are in progress, the police said.

On January 6, a 42-year-old man had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. In an other incident on the same day, a 55-year-old man, who was suffering from throat cancer, had allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Jhilmil station on the Red Line.

