Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi criminals attack border outpost; one BSF jawan hurt: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:45 IST
Bangladeshi criminals attack border outpost; one BSF jawan hurt: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of criminals, allegedly from Bangladesh, attacked a BSF border outpost on Wednesday and snatched the weapons of two armed guards, while another group robbed a family of money and a gun, besides assaulting the head of the family, police said. The incidents took place at around midnight at Amdoh and Rongtila, which are about five km from the Indo-Bangladesh border, they said.

A group of 10-15 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly gheraoed two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the Rongtila Border Outpost (BOP), assaulted them and snatched their weapons, resulting in injuries to one of them, West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakador Syiem said. The weapons snatched from the BSF personnel were recovered from a nearby jungle, he added.

The incident took place at around 12:30 am and prior to it, at around midnight, another group of Bangladeshi nationals forcibly entered the house of Pratap Bareh at Amdoh village, near the Rongtila BOP, looted cash, mobile phones, and an SBBL gun, the SP said. Bareh fired a round at the intruders in self-defense, before the gun was snatched from him and he was assaulted, Syiem said, adding that both Bareh and the injured BSF personnel were taken to the Dawki Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) visited the affected persons and the places of occurrence to take stock of the situation, along with the district deputy commissioner and all senior officials of the police and the BSF. Earlier in the day, the BSF lodged a protest against the intrusion of cross border criminals from Bangladesh during a flag meeting with its counterpart, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

The BGB promised to intensify patrolling to ensure that no Bangladeshi criminal crossed over the international pillars and created a law-and-order situation at the border, a senior BSF official said. Last week, a group of criminals, also suspected to be from Bangladesh, attacked a car at a spot located about 10 km inside India, injuring the occupants, and fled with their money and mobile phones.

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who is also the local MLA, condemned the incidents. "I condemn the dastardly and daring attacks on the BSF and villagers living close to the Indo-Bangladesh border and urge the authorities concerned to step up vigil and thwart attempts to create fear among the border residents," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn: would consider travelling to France with guarantees

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border. If I had guarantees that there would not...

MLB releases game times for 2020 regular-season schedule

A 2020 Opening Day tripleheader on ESPN will feature the World Series champion Washington Nationals visiting the New York Mets on Thursday, March 26. Major League Baseball announced the game times for its master regular-season schedule Wedn...

UPDATE 10-Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automak...

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020