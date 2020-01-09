Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students take out protest march in Pune to condemn JNU attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 07:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 07:44 IST
Students take out protest march in Pune to condemn JNU attack
Image Credit: ANI

A group of students, belonging to various colleges, and members of different organisations on Wednesday took out a protest march to condemn the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. The protesters began their protest march from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) and ended at the main gate of Fergusson College.

Santosh Rasve, one of the student representatives from Fergusson College claimed that he was summoned by the Deccan Gymkhana police station and was detained for an hour. "We had sought permission from the college authorities to allow us to carry out the protest march from IMDR to the main gate of the campus using the inside route. However, the college denied the permission and locked the gates and did not allow anybody to come inside," he said.

He added that despite not having police permission, the protest march was taken from the IMDR and using the main road, it reached the main gate of Fergusson College. Despite repeated attempts, principal of the college, Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, could not be contacted.

IMDR is located on the Deccan Education Society campus, which runs the Fergusson College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ibaka's free throws lift Raptors over Hornets in OT

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis ...

Flames extend D Andersson for 6 years, $27.3M

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year, 27.3 million extension on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Swede, who is making 775,000 this season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.Andersson tweeted hi...

UPDATE 5-Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to friends and community leaders in the western Canadian city of Edmont...

Magic sink short-handed Wizards

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic routed the visiting Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night. Evan Fournier added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Orlando, which has won four of five. D.J. Augustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020