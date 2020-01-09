Patients being evacuated after fire broke out at Noida's ESIC hospital

Patients are being evacuated after a fire broke out at ESIC hospital in Noida on Thursday. The hospital is located in Noida Sector 24 area.

At least six fire tenders are struggling to douse the flames. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

