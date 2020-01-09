Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer seeks stay on release of 'Chhapaak', says due credit not given

A lawyer, who claims to have fought the criminal case for the acid victim on whose life Deepika Padukone-starrer movie 'Chhapaak' is based, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking stay on its release, asserting that she was not given due credit in the film.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 11:54 IST
Lawyer seeks stay on release of 'Chhapaak', says due credit not given
A poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A lawyer, who claims to have fought the criminal case for the acid victim on whose life Deepika Padukone-starrer movie 'Chhapaak' is based, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking stay on its release, asserting that she was not given due credit in the film. Lawyer Aparna Bhatt moved the petition in this regard before Delhi's Patiala House Court. Judge Pankaj Sharma reserved the order on her petition till 1 pm.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh appeared for the petitioner in the court today. During the course of hearing, the judge was told that his client fought Laxmi's case for years and helped during the script-making of the film but was still not given credit. "She does not want any money. All she only wants is credit as promised by the film director," Parikh told the court.

He said that Bhatt came to know that her name is not included in the movie on January 7 following which she was promised that the production will take care of her concerns after the movie is released. She was also told that her contribution has been acknowledged in several interviews, the advocate told the court.

"The film-maker acknowledged her but I do not understand why they are hesitating in giving my client any credit," he rued. The movie, which is slated to be released on January 10, is based on Laxmi's life. In 2005, at the age of 15, she was allegedly attacked by a spurned lover.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping other acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such gruesome attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march

Heavy deployment of security personnel is in place at Mandi House owing to a march called by JNU students and teachers on Thursday.Some students have started assembling for the march which will proceed towards the HRD Ministry to demand rem...

UPDATE 1-John Lewis weak Christmas puts staff bonus under threat

Britains John Lewis Partnership forecast significantly lower profits for its 2019 financial year after Christmas sales fell, raising the prospect that it might not pay staff an annual bonus.John Lewis Partnership, which runs the eponymous d...

Aussie has spent 53 years fighting fires, including his own

Tomerong Australia, Jan 9 AP The wildfire was behaving erratically last week, and Doug Schutz and his team needed to make a quick decision. So they moved a bulldozer from another job and used it to widen a firebreak. That likely helped prev...

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative plea in SC

In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday. A curative petition is the last le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020