Development News Edition

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 12:27 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 12:27 IST
Following are the top stories at 1230 pm:

NATION:

DEL12 JK-ENVOYS Envoys from 16 nations in Kashmir to assess ground situation

Srinagar: US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster along with envoys from 15 other countries arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by diplomats since the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status in August last year.

BOM8 MH-GANGSTER-ARREST Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, has been arrested by Mumbai Police, an official said on Thursday.

DEL18 NCR-HOSPITAL-LD FIRE Fire at Noida hospital, patients evacuated

Noida (UP): A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital here on Thursday morning, prompting the administration of the government facility to evacuate patients and their relatives, officials said.

DEL16 MEA-INDO-LANKA Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lankan foreign minister

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held comprehensive talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, exploring ways to further deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.

DEL11 CONG-PRIYANKA-ECONOMY Matter of improving economy put in 'cold storage' by govt: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the recent economic growth estimates, saying the Centre should have given maximum attention to improving economy but the matter has been put in "cold storage" by it.

DES6 NCRB-RAPE-CONVICTION Conviction rate for rape only 27.2 per cent even as country celebrates justice in Nirbhaya case

New Delhi: While many believe justice has been delivered in the Nirbhaya case with death warrants being issued against the rapists, the conviction rate in rape cases is abysmally low at 27.2 per cent which activists say is due to lapses in the criminal justice system. By Uzmi Athar

BOM6 GA-IMPOSTER-ARREST Man poses as UP minister, stays at Goa guest house; arrested

Panaji: Goa Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a minister from Uttar Pradesh by submitting fake documents and staying at a state guest house here for over 10 days.

DEL14 LOKPAL-LD BHOSALE

Lokpal member Dilip B Bhosale resigns New Delhi: Lokpal member Justice Dilip B Bhosale has resigned from the post citing personal reasons, official sources said on Thursday. By Ashwini Shrivastava

LEGAL:

LGD4 SC-CAA SC refuses to accord urgent hearing on plea seeking to declare CAA as constitutional

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent hearing of a plea seeking to declare the Citizenship Amendment Act as constitutional and a direction to all states seeking its implementation.

LGD6 SC-NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative petition in SC

New Delhi: In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

BUSINESS: DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Nifty reclaims 12,100 Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 500 points in opening session on Thursday as global markets rebounded after the US offered to embrace peace with the Iranian leadership in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

