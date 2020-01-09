Farmer hacked to death

A farmer was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Lamiyari village in Rajapur area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night when Shivsagar Pandey (65) was sleeping in his field, they said.

His body was found on Wednesday when his son reached the field. An FIR has been lodged and police is probing the matter.

