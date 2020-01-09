Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karavali Utsav to begin from Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:11 IST
Karavali Utsav to begin from Friday

The Karavali Utsav would be held here from January 10-19 under the aegis of the Dakshina Kannada District Karavali Utsav Samithi, district-in-charge Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary has said. On the inaugural day, a colourful procession would be taken out from Nehru Maidan upto Karavali Utsav grounds and an exhibition would also be held, the Minister told reporters on Wednesday.

Theprocession and exhibition would be inaugurated by the minister, while the utsav would be inaugurated by actor Rishab Shetty. Cultural programmes would be held at Kadri Parka and kite festivals at Panambur.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, zilla parishad chief Meenakshi Shantigodu andMangaluru City Corporation commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde were present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Daffodil Software debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

Gurugram Haryana India, Jan 9 ANIPRNewswire Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an Emerging Niche Player in the Zinnov Zones for ERD 2019 ratings. Zinnov is a global managem...

Australian cricketers Paine, Lyon see 'mind-blowing' fire devastation

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the unbelievable efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have s...

Majority support ban on fishing of endangered species, govt subsidies: Survey

A large majority of seafood consumers across the world, including in India, support a ban on fishing of endangered species altogether, while a majority is also in support of banning government subsidies to fisheries contributing to overfish...

Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

A battle playing out in a tiny Oregon town with no stoplights or cellphone service is pitting residents against one of the worlds biggest tech companies. Locals in coastal Tierra del Mar are trying to stop Facebook from using property in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020