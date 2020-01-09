Karavali Utsav to begin from Friday

The Karavali Utsav would be held here from January 10-19 under the aegis of the Dakshina Kannada District Karavali Utsav Samithi, district-in-charge Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary has said. On the inaugural day, a colourful procession would be taken out from Nehru Maidan upto Karavali Utsav grounds and an exhibition would also be held, the Minister told reporters on Wednesday.

Theprocession and exhibition would be inaugurated by the minister, while the utsav would be inaugurated by actor Rishab Shetty. Cultural programmes would be held at Kadri Parka and kite festivals at Panambur.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, zilla parishad chief Meenakshi Shantigodu andMangaluru City Corporation commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde were present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

