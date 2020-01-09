Left Menu
Special session of Punjab Assembly on Jan 16 to ratify SC/ST quota bill

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:40 IST
The Punjab Assembly will convene a special session on January 16 to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. Besides, other important legislative business would also be taken up during the two-day session.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, a government statement said on Thursday. The reservation for SCs and STs given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020, necessitating the Constitution amendment bill.

Parliament recently passed a Constitution amendment bill in this regard and the legislation has to be ratified by state legislatures before it becomes a law. The cabinet has decided to recommend to the Punjab governor to summon the 10th session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, the statement said.

The cabinet authorised the chief minister to approve the address by Governor V P Singh Badnore, with which the special session will commence on January 16 at 10 am. On January 17, after obituary references, a resolution would be placed for ratifying the amendments in the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The House would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on the same day, the statement said. The cabinet would meet on January 14 to approve various bills that will be placed before the House during the special session.

