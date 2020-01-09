Left Menu
Development News Edition

School headmaster arrested by vigilance in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:46 IST
School headmaster arrested by vigilance in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The headmaster of a government-run boarding school in Odisha's Nabarangpur district has been arrested by anti-graft vigilance wing for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 2.6 crore that are disproportionate to his known sources of income, vigilance officials said on Thursday. Ranjeet Kumar Panigrahi, Head Master of Baragaon Upper Primary Boarding School in Nabarangpur, was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of findings of searches conducted by vigilance sleuths in at least five locations, a vigilance statement said.

His two-storey residential building at Raighar, a three-storey building at Raighar, a two-storey building-cum- fertiliser shop at Raighar, house of relative at Raighar and an office chamber were searched on Tuesday on the basis of search warrants issued by a court, the statement said. In course of search, he was found to be in possession of assets worth around Rs.2.60 crore, including a three-storey building, two two-storey buildings, six plots, two four wheelers, two two-wheelers, deposits in different banks of Rs 70.46 lakhs investment in insurance policies of Rs 20.31 lakh, gold and silver ornaments and cash of over Six lakh, it said.

After search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Panigrahi were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of around Rs 1.80 crore. As the headmaster could not account for assets acquired by him satisfactorily, he was arrested under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and further investigation is on, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...

Make generic statements during poll campaigns, don't make specific imputations: HC to Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals bribery related remarks during the Goa Assembly election campaign in 2017 had made specific imputations which were not appropriate and suggested that he make generi...

Talent demand in auto sector rises 8% in Dec

The recruitment scenario may be grim right now but the market is gearing up for a U-turn and there is already a silver lining showing in the automobiles sector, which is actively hiring for the manufacturing, sales and quality control roles...

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant -judicial source

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn, 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020