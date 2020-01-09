NCM to hold seminars to dispel 'misunderstanding, fear' among Muslims on CAA

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) will organise seminars in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country to address the "misunderstanding and fear" of the Muslim community over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the panel's chief said Thursday. NCM chief Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said the seminars will be held in six cities of Uttar Pradesh from Friday. It will also be held in West Bengal and the cities of Hyderabad and Mangaluru.

Mainly intellectuals, imams, and prominent people from the Muslim society will participate in the seminars and there will be a dialogue on CAA with everyone, he said. "The National Minorities Commission is going to organize seminars in six places in Uttar Pradesh in support of the CAA," Rizvi said.

The first seminar will be held in Lucknow on January 10, the second in Kanpur on January 12, the third in Jaunpur on January 12, the fourth in Gorakhpur on January 13, the fifth in Meerut on January 14 and the sixth in Mathura on January 15, he said. "Efforts will be made to convince the Muslims that the CAA does not take citizenship of anyone, but gives citizenship," he said.

Confusion is prevailing among Muslims over the citizenship law and there is also fear, Rizvi said. "Our effort is to remove misunderstanding and fear," he said.

