Delhi Police takes JNUSU, JNUTA protestors to meet HRD officials

The Delhi Police on Thursday took a delegation of JNU teachers and students to meet HRD officials, after they were stopped near Shastri Bhawan during a protest march over the January 5 violence on the university campus.

The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence that took place in the university on Sunday, the hostel fee hike and removal of the vice-chancellor with the officials of the Human Resources Development Ministry.

The police had stopped the march near Central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.