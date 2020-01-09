Mock fire drill held at RBI

A mock drill was carried out at the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday to check fire preparedness, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The drill started at 3 pm and three fire tender was pressed into service as part of the drill, he said.

All employees were immediately evacuated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

