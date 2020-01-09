Agent held while giving bribe to MSEDCL engineer

A man has been arrested here for allegedly offering bribe to an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), the Anti- Corruption Bureau said on Thursday. Irfan Patel (49) had allegedly offered bribe to an engineer of the MSEDCL for not taking action for alleged power theft against Reshma Residency, a housing complex in Mumbra area.

There were complaints of power theft against the housing society. Patel allegedly acted as a middleman who `settled' such matters, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ACB) Mukund Hatote. After the engineer lodged a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Patel while handing over Rs 30,000 on Wednesday, he said.

Patel was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, the officer added. Giving or offering bribe to a public servant is an offence under section 8 the Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.