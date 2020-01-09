1.5 kg gold seized in separate incidents in Mangaluru

Gold weighing around 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 63. 73 lakh was seized from passengers who arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), customs officials said on Thursday. The yellow metal was confiscated by the custom officials in three separate incidents, a customs release said.

In the first incident, 336.7 gm of gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai on January 6. The value of this is estimated to be Rs 13.43 lakh.

He had hidden it inside the socks of his shoes. On January 7, illegal gold was seized from two passengers who arrived from Dubai via the Air India flight.

A total of 523 gm of gold worth Rs 21.24 lakh in paste form was found with one passenger, while the other was carrying 716 gm of gold valued at Rs 29.06 lakh. All the three arrested passengers have been handed over to the police for further action, the release said..

