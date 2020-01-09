Arunachal assembly adopts new logo

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a new logo, reflecting the distinct identity and culture of the state. Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona had circulated pictures of the new logo among the members of the House on Tuesday.

The new logo consists of the national emblem and foxtail orchid (Rhynchostylis Retusa), the state flower. The symbol of national emblem signifies the federal system of the Indian Constitution while the foxtail orchid represents the state, its people and culture as a whole, while the blue colour denotes the autonomy of the assembly secretariat.

"The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) is a distinct and key institution of the democratic setup. By considering its dignity and status, it has been felt necessary to redesign a distinctive and meaningful logo," a statement in the assembly said. "Therefore the existing logo of the APLA has been redisgned and amended suitably, which reflect the distinct identity and culture of the state," the statement said.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated the Speaker and the assembly secretariat for designing the new logo. Senior Congress leaders Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, BJP MLAs Lokam Tassar and Gabriel D Wangsu also lauded the initiative of the Speaker..

