Ensure 100 pc coverage under polio drive, HP officials told

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi on Thursday directed officials concerned to extend all cooperation to ensure 100 per cent coverage under the national pulse polio programme on January 19. Around 6.5 lakh children would be administered polio drops during the drive.

Presiding over a meeting of the state steering committee, Khachi said the drive should be made a success in the state. The chief secretary said no case of polio was reported since 2011 in the country while the last case in Himachal Pradesh was reported in November 2009, involving a migratory industrial worker from Uttar Pradesh.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared India polio free in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.