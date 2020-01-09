Rajnath holds telephonic conversation with Japanese defence minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and exchanged views on regional security scenario.

"The two defence ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership," the defence ministry said.

It said the two ministers also exchanged views on regional security situation. It is not immediately known whether they deliberated on prevailing security situation in the Gulf region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

