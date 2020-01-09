Undertrial dies on way to hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur

An undertrial died on the way to a hospital after his health deteriorated at the Kotputli sub-jail in Jaipur on Thursday, police said. Kamlendra (26), alias Monu, was shifted to Kotputli from Sikar on September 28 last year.

He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of pain in the chest. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, police said. He was an accused in a rape case and was booked under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem. The death of the undertrial will be investigated by a judicial magistrate, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.