New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL126 JK-3RDLD ENVOYS Envoys in JK get briefing from army, meet civil society members; LG hosts dinner Srinagar: In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, envoys of 15 countries including the US visited the Kashmir valley on Thursday where they interacted with select political representatives, civil society members as well as military top brass with the government rejecting criticism that it was a "guided tour".

DEL83 CONG-JK-LD ENVOYS Envoys' J-K visit 'guided tour', govt adopting double standard by not allowing Indian politicians go there: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of "adopting double standards" by organising "guided tours" to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to visit there. DEL118 JK-LD BAIG Mehbooba's provocative, threatening statements resulted in downgrading of J-K into UTs: Baig Jammu: Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Thursday accused incarcerated party chief Mehbooba Mufti of being responsible for downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories by making "provocative" and "threatening" statements over Article 370.

DEL93 JK-PDP-EXPEL PDP expels 8 party leaders for going 'against will of people' by engaging in parleys with govt Srinagar: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight party leaders for going "against the will of the people" by engaging in parleys with the government. DEL86 JK-ARMYCHIEF Army Chief Naravane visits forward posts in Siachen Srinagar: On his maiden visit after assuming office, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Thursday visited forward posts in Siachen Sector under the crucial Northern Command.

DEL127 UP-LD SUSPENSION SSP Noida who alleged corruption in police force suspended (Eds: Adding details) Lucknow/Noida: Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, days after alleging involvement of senior police officers and journalists in a transfer racket and purportedly figuring in a sleaze video. DES35 RJ-GEHLOT Kota deaths: People from govt can also ask questions, says Gehlot on criticism by Pilot Jodhpur: Reacting for the first time to the criticism over the death of infants at a Kota hospital by his deputy Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said people from both opposition and the government could ask questions.

DES42 PB-AMARINDER Won't quit politics till I have ensured welfare of every citizen of Pb: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will not quit politics till he has ensured the welfare of every citizen of the state. DES29 PB-MANPREET-SAD Were you 'blind' when power purchase pacts signed, Manpreet asks SAD Chandigarh: A day after the SAD accused the Punjab government of extending "undue benefits" to private power plants, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday hit back at the opposition party, asking were they "blind" when power purchase agreements were signed during their regime.

DES23 PB-CABINET-COURTS  Punjab govt okays fast-track courts for rape cases Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to set up seven fast-track courts for speedy trial in rape cases. DES37 HP-2NDLD COLD Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures Shimla: Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said..

