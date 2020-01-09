Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties slam govt over 'guided tour' of envoys to J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:01 IST
Opposition parties slam govt over 'guided tour' of envoys to J&K

Opposition parties criticised the government on Thursday over what they described as a "guided tour" of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir and said the BJP-led regime was adopting double standards by not allowing Indian politicians to visit the region. The Congress launched a broadside against the government hours after the envoys of 15 countries, including United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first by diplomats since August last year when the then state's special status was revoked and it was split into two Union territories.

"The government is adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but not Indian politicians," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference. He, however, clarified that the Congress was not opposed to such visits, but Indian politicians should also be allowed to visit the region.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said no "red carpet" welcome to the envoys could "absolve" the government of the "crimes they have committed" in Jammu and Kashmir as he hit out at the Centre over the visit of the ambassadors, while denying entry to the region to Indian MPs after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. "What the government has done is disrespecting India's Parliament, its political parties, its people and its democracy. While the government is saying that everything is normal there, the region in reality is under siege. We demand that if the situation is normal, then every political detainee should be released immediately.

"No red-carpet welcome to some envoys can absolve the government of the crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The government, however, said the objective of taking the foreign envoys to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and rejected the criticism that the visit was akin to a guided tour.

The Congress accused the government of "adopting double standards" by organising "guided tours" to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to visit the Union territories. Besides the US, the group comprised the envoys of South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, the Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"The objective of the visit is for the envoys to see the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normal and see first-hand the impact of the series of steps taken by the local administration to normalise the situation in the recent weeks," he said. Ramesh said this was the second such attempt by the government, after the one planned for EU parliamentarians on October 29 last year.

At that time, after facing criticism, the government had to say it was an informal visit and not an official one, the Congress leader said. "We do not oppose this visit of foreign envoys. But when our own politicians are not allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir to meet the people there, what is the purpose of taking foreign envoys there?," he asked.

Ramesh pointed out that three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were still under house arrest and another former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who is also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, had to seek the Supreme Court's permission to visit the Union territory. When a parliamentary delegation, opposition leaders, a former Congress president and the CPI(M) general secretary could not go to Jammu and Kashmir, then what was the purpose of taking foreign envoys there, the Congress leader asked.

"We demand the government to allow an unfettered access to Jammu and Kashmir to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys," he said. The Congress wanted meaningful political activity to start in Jammu and Kashmir immediately and "political tourism" for foreign envoys to stop, Ramesh said, adding, "It is important to stop such guided tours."

"In the last five months, no meaningful political activity has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. Political tourism of taking envoys to Jammu and Kashmir should stop," he said. The National Conference (NC) issued a statement, saying it was disappointed with the way the foreign envoys were brought to the Valley to endorse the Centre's claims about normalcy in the region.

"The party wishes to ask these envoys that if the situation is normal, why are scores of people, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, under detention for the last 160 days," it said. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) said the visit of the foreign envoys was an attempt by the government to "normalise its clampdown" in the Valley and dared the Centre to allow the dignitaries to meet the detained political leaders.

"Today that @PMOIndia lets a 2nd batch of envoys to "see" the situation in #Kashmir, it only seems like an attempt to normalize the Govt's own clampdown. The dare is on @PMOIndia will they ever let these Foreign Envoys meet political detainees who are jailed since 160 days now?," it said on its official Twitter handle. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said Indian MPs should be allowed to visit Kashmir before foreign envoys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court concludes cross examination of prosecution witnesses against Hafiz Saeed, aides

Cross examination of prosecution witnesses in terror financing case against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his three close aides before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan concluded on Thursday. The Anti-Terrorism Court-I i...

Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state

Mexico City, Jan 9 AP The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel vila Gmez had disappeared November 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan...

Privatisation will strengthen civil aviation sector: Puri

Privatisation will strengthen the civil aviation sector and help in its expansion, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said.This sector provides opportunities for not just players within the country but outside. We are cu...

'Ekla cholo re', says Mamata on CAA, NRC; leaves opposition a

If needed, I will fight alone, a livid Mamata Banerjee declared in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday and said she will boycott a meeting called by Congresss interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over campus violence and the CAA, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020