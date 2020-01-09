Brown Sugar manufacturing unit busted in Manipur

Police has busted a brown sugarmanufacturing unit and seized a huge quantity of drugs inManipur's Kangpoki district, a senior police officer said onThursday

Superintendent of Police (Narcotics Affairs andBorder) W Basu told reporters here that a NAB team raidedPhaijang village in Kangpoki district on Wednesday night andbusted the drugs factory.

The team seized 461 kg of brown sugar, 136 kg of lime,100 kg of ammonium chloride and one litre of suspected liquidopium during the raid, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.