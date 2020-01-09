Bank officer who sanctioned loans in name of dead man arrested

An official of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Chhattisgarhs Balrampur district has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently sanctioning four loans to the tune of Rs 9.10 lakh in the name of a dead person, police said. Earlier, one of the sons of the deceased man, Ramgulam Gupta, was arrested in connection with the fraud.

Amol Gulshan Kujur (35), posted as deputy manager at SBI's Balrampur branch, was apprehended on Wednesday after an investigation into the case that was registered last year, a police official said. Balrampur is located around 250km away from Korba in northern part of the state.

During his tenure as a field officer at the Rajpur branch of the bank in 2017-18, Kujur had sanctioned four loans, including through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and for tractor purchase, collectively to the tune of Rs 9.10 lakh in the name of Ramgulam Gupta, a native of Pakdandi village, he said. Kujur allegedly committed the fraud in connivance with Guptas son Shailesh Gupta, who reportedly provided fake documents to show his father was alive, he said.

When Ramgulam Guptas another son, Santosh, came to know about the loans, he reported the matter to police, he said. After an investigation, Shailesh Gupta was booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and arrested in October last year, he said.

Meanwhile, Kujur was transferred to the Balrampur branch of the nationalised bank. After collecting evidence against Kujur, he was placed under arrest, the official said, adding further probe was underway..

