Three men from UP arrested for `preparing to commit dacoity'

Three men who were allegedly planning to commit a dacoity were arrested in suburban Kandivali on Thursday while two others managed to flee, the police said. The arrested persons were identified as Ramashankar alias Pappu Sukai Bhagat (27), Wajahuddin Sirajuddin Ansari (38) and Rizwan Qureshi (34), all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving a tip-off, officials of the Samatanagar Police Station laid a trap early Thursday morning and nabbed the trio in Ashoknagar area, but two of their accomplices managed to flee. The police also seized two country-made pistols, 20 cartridges and tools used in house-breaking from their possession, said an official.

All three had serious offences such as murder and dacoity registered against them in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi as well as Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Road. They had landed in the city on January 3 and were planning to commit a dacoity, the official said.

They were booked under IPC section 399 (Making preparation to commit dacoity). Further probe is on..

