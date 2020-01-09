Name one freedom fighter from your family: Nath to Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday sought to know if anybody from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family was a freedom fighter. Modi's party did not have anything to do with the freedom struggle, yet they were preaching nationalism to others, he said, speaking at a training camp of the Congress- affiliated Seva Dal here.

"They are lecturing the Congress and Seva Dal on nationalism. I always ask Modi-ji, just tell me the name of one freedom fighter from your party, or for that matter among your relatives," he said. Nath, a Congress veteran, also asked Seva Dal activists to go to the villages to stop the BJP's "divisive politics".

"They (the BJP) are spreading hatred," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

