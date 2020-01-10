Remove JNU VC, demands CPI MP

New Delhi, Jan 9 ( PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Thursday, demanding the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar in the wake of the violence in the university on January 5. In his letter, Viswam said the "incompetence and abysmal state of the university administration led by the VC" and his "abatement of outside elements to enter the campus and attack students, teachers and staff" called for his "immediate removal".

He added that Kumar's conduct from the very beginning of his term was "directly against the ethos of the university". The VC's "inability to perform his duties cannot be further ignored", the MP of the Left party said.

"...I urge you to remove M Jagadesh Kumar from the post of Vice -Chancellor and include JNUSU and JNUTA in the discussions on the future of JNU," he said. Students marched to the HRD Ministry on Thursday, demanding Kumar's removal. But their talks with the HRD secretary failed, after which they tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Many of them were subsequently detained by the Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

