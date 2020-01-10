Two cops in ACB net for taking Rs 50,000, two liquor bottles as bribe

Two policemen, including an inspector, were on Thursday caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles as bribe, according to a statement. They were attached to the Jubilee Hills Police Station here.

The inspector had demanded the bribe from a person who was released on police station bail on December 31 last year, the bureau said. The person in a complaint said he was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Though, the complainant was released, the inspector demanded the bribe for having released him on police station bail and to refer the case to the Lok Adalat by deleting section 406, the bureau said. On December 29 last year, a case was registered against the complainant in at the Jubilee Hills Police Station under the sections.

The inspector had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant through a sub-inspector (SI), the statement said. On the request of the complainant, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 50,000. Two liquor bottles were also demanded, it said.

The SI was caught red-handed by the bureau when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 along with the liquor bottles from the complainant on the instructions of the inspector, the statement said. The case is under further investigation.

