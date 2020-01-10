Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two cops in ACB net for taking Rs 50,000, two liquor bottles as bribe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 00:38 IST
Two cops in ACB net for taking Rs 50,000, two liquor bottles as bribe

Two policemen, including an inspector, were on Thursday caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles as bribe, according to a statement. They were attached to the Jubilee Hills Police Station here.

The inspector had demanded the bribe from a person who was released on police station bail on December 31 last year, the bureau said. The person in a complaint said he was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Though, the complainant was released, the inspector demanded the bribe for having released him on police station bail and to refer the case to the Lok Adalat by deleting section 406, the bureau said. On December 29 last year, a case was registered against the complainant in at the Jubilee Hills Police Station under the sections.

The inspector had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant through a sub-inspector (SI), the statement said. On the request of the complainant, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 50,000. Two liquor bottles were also demanded, it said.

The SI was caught red-handed by the bureau when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 along with the liquor bottles from the complainant on the instructions of the inspector, the statement said. The case is under further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar’s emir, Iranian president discuss events in region

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region and ways to ensure security and stability regionally and internationally, the state news agency...

U.S. to send police to Honduras to provide support in immigration control

The United States will send police to Honduran borders to train and support the Central American countrys authorities in immigration control, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at an event in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.Earl...

'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash

The crash in Iran of a Ukrainian Airlines jet bound for Toronto killed dozens of professors and researchers from campuses across Canada, leaving a painful hole in Canadian academia where Iranians have taken on starring roles in engineering....

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday urged the European Union to officially label as blood gold the precious metal informally mined in the countrys southern jungles as he seeks to increase pressure on the government of Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020