Elderly farmer succumbs to his injuries after assault by neighbours in UP's Banda

An elderly farmer, who was injured in an attack by neighbours, died in hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday. Ramkishun (64) and two others were attacked by their neighbours in Mawai Buzurg village of the district on Tuesday and were admitted to hospital with injuries on the same day, City Kotwali station house officer Dinesh Singh said.

The senior citizen died without responding to treatment on Thursday, the SHO said. An FIR was registered in this regard against five persons and police are on the lookout for them, Singh added.

