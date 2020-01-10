Puducherry makes 'Chhapaak' tax-free

Puducherry on Friday joined alist of Congress-ruled states to announce tax relief forDeepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on his Twitterhandle that the territorial government would give tax relieffor the film as it "gives clear picture of women's issues." "Govt of Puduchery will give tax relief to CHAAPAAKfilm acted by DEEPIKA PADUKONE which gives clear picture ofwoman issues," he said

The movie is reportedly based on acid attack survivorLaxmi Agarwal.

