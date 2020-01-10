Man, accomplice held for killing brother suspecting illicit relations with wife

A man and an accomplice have been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 25-year-old brother suspecting an illicit relationship with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Anuj and his brother-in-law Kallu Singh were held on Thursday in the case of Rajiv's death in Kitas village, Ratanpuri station house officer M P Singh said.

On January 4, Anuj had lodged a complaint after Rajiv's death and a case was registered against unidentified persons, he said. It was found during investigation that Anuj and Kallu Singh were involved in the murder, the SHO said.

The duo confessed to have committed the crime suspecting an illicit relationship between Rajiv and Anuj's wife and a pistol that was apparently used in the killing was recovered, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

