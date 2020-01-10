Cold wave grips Himachal Pradesh, throws normal life out of gear

Cold conditions intensified across Himachal Pradesh on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. Shimla, the capital town of the hill state, is also in the grip of cold weather conditions following recent snowfall in the region.

The supply of essentials items has been disrupted, as the roads are covered in snow, causing much inconvenience to the residents. Milap Singh, a newspaper vendor, told ANI: "The newspaper vendors here are waiting for the authorities to clear the snow. The vehicles carrying essential items can reach people only if the roads are clear."

"Most regions in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing sub-zero temperatures. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius," said Dilar Singh, a local resident. Meanwhile, icicles formed in the Baldeyan area of Shimla due to the continuing cold weather conditions.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city will receive light snow on Friday with temperature ranging between minus 1 degree Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

