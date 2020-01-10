Sulking Congress minister takes charge in Maharashtra

Sulking for days over portfolios allocated to him, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar took charge of his ministries on Friday after a key department allotted to his party was give to him. Wadettiwar was given OBC, SEBC, saltpan departments along with earthquake rehabilitation during allocation of portfolios to Maha Vikas Agadhi ministers on Sunday last.

The MLA from Chandrapur was also supposed to get Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, which was in the Congress quota. Wadettiwar was upset over not getting this ministry, which has now been allocated to him, and had stayed away from taking charge of ministerial responsibilities. He told PTI that the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, which was earlier in the Congress quota, went to the Shiv Sena during allocation of portfolios.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said Wadettiwar was supposed to get the Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, but due to a "printing mistake", the list mentioned only earthquake rehabilitation as his portfolio. "More than personal benefit, I am keen to ensure the relief and rehabilitation department works to provide assistance to farmers," said Wadettiwar, who was the Leader of Opposition in the previous legislative assembly.

The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is the other key constituent of the ruling coalition..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.