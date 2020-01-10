Violence no solution, peace required for progress: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that peace is necessary for progress as it has been proven that violence has not solved any issues. He also disapproved of arson and damage to property and vehicles saying that if someone wants to oppose any measure, then they should "burn the idea" behind that instead of engaging in physical violence.

Naidu's statements come in the wake of violent protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He was speaking at the inauguration of the 100th 'All India Oriental Conference' being hosted by Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University here.

"We have to see to it that we as a nation develop positive attitude, leave negativism, stop affliction, destruction and move towards construction...that should be the attitude of everybody," he said. "After all it is your own country. Burning a bus, burning a train and burning vehicles...you will have to burn the idea not the physical things. And violence cannot bring any solution, it has been proven," he said.

"Peace is very much required for progress and if we have tension then you cannot pay attention. So we must all come together to create a peaceful co-existence, peaceful country, and peaceful world so that the entire humanity can live happily, not only with prosperity," Naidu added. "Prosperity alone will not give happiness as you require something more for happiness. That is there in our Indian tradition and you should see to it that this tradition reaches the new generation," he said.

He also said that "consultation, exchange of information and information with confirmation" are required in the society. "Try to enrich your knowledge and enrich the society, this is my appeal to all the participants here and there is no dearth of the creative mind in our country," he said.

