Red sanders worth Rs 2 crore seized, 5 held

A total of 4,000 kg of red sanders worth Rs 2 crore has been seized and five people have been arrested in this connection, police said. The seizure and the arrest were made by the police, in association with the personnel of the Anti-Rowdy Squad, on Thursday.

The operation was launched based on a tip-off, police sources said. The wood was meant to be sent to a foreign country through the New Mangalore Port.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 50, 62, and 80 of Karnataka Forest Act 1963 apart from sections 144 and 165 of Karnataka Forest Rules 1969, the sources said. The police received information on Wednesday that unidentified people, who had rented out a godown, have illegally stored the wood there.

All the five accused belong to areas within Mangaluru taluk, they said. The team that conducted the operation also seized two cars, a goods carrier and seven mobile phones from the accused, the sources said.

Further investigations are on, they added..

