AAP has dealt crushing blow to education system: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday alleged that the AAP has dealt a "crushing blow to the education system", and accused the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation of failing to reimburse 70 per cent of the education expense borne by the municipal corporations in Delhi. Alleging that the civic body-run schools in Delhi are made to operate with only 57 per cent of the sanctioned teachers strength, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister took a swipe at the AAP government's education model, saying, "They call this a success."

"It (AAP government) has failed to reimburse ₹3,941 cr to North MCD, ₹569 cr to East MCD & ₹223 cr to South MCD. As a result, the MCDs have been unable to pay salaries, seventh central pay commission arrears and other benefits to the teachers. The schools operate with only 57 per cent of teachers... they call this a success," Puri tweeted. All the three municipal corporations in Delhi are ruled by the BJP.

