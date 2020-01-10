BRO authorities to construct Balemu bridge

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday told the state Assembly that he would ask the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authorities to immediately construct the Balemu Bridge in West Kameng district. The under-construction steel superstructure bridge on the vital Orang-Kalaktang-Shergoan-Rupa Tenga (OKSRT) road has reportedly collapsed near Balemu on November 26 last year.

The OKSRT road is being executed by Border Road Task Force (BRTF) of the BRO. The chief minister told the Assembly that he talked with the BRO authorities who informed him that they are investigating the reason of the collapse and accordingly the flaws would be rectified after unearthing the cause.

Earlier JD(U) member Dorjee Wangdi Karma drew the chief ministers attention that despite his invitation to the BRO authorities for a meeting to discuss the matter besides, invitation by West Kameng deputy commissioner and district development committee, the officials never turned up. Khandu assured that the state government would take up the matter with the BRO authorities for expediting early construction of the vital besides and would ask them to respond to invitations from elected MLA and district authorities..

