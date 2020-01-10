Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elusive conspirator in Gauri Lankesh murder arrested in Dhanbad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhanbad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:13 IST
Elusive conspirator in Gauri Lankesh murder arrested in Dhanbad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An accused wanted in the killing of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh over two years ago has been arrested in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the police said on Friday. Personnel of the Karnatka Special Investigation Team, set up to probe the killing that triggered national outrage, arrested Rishikesh Dewerkar alias Rajesh, from Katras town, about 30 km from here, on Thursday evening, Dhanbad senior Superintendent of Police Kisor Kaushal told reporters.

Rajesh, eluding arrest for the past one-and-half years, has been working at a petrol pump in the town, taking an alias name for the last eight months, he added. He is the 17th accused to be arrested in connection with the killing of Lankesh on September 5, 2017, in front of her house in Bengaluru.

Known for her Left-leanings and anti-establishment voice, she was shot dead by unidentified assailants with the incident drawing national outrage and protests. Sharpshooter Parashuram Waghmare, who allegedly fired the bullets, is among the 16 arrested earlier. One more accused is still absconding.

The SIT personnel from Bengaluru, with the help of their counterparts in Katras, arrested Rajesh and took him to Bengaluru after obtaining transit remand from a local court, the SSP said. Rajesh has been working as a caretaker at a petrol pump in Katras and living in disguise for the last eight months in the Bhagat colony, he said.

An official of the SIT said Rajesh was suspected to be part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. The official of the Bengaluru team, headed by Inspector Punit Kumar, said they tracked Rajesh on the basis of his mobile phone location.

The petrol pump owner, who was interrogated by the Bengaluru police, said Rajesh had claimed to be unemployed and sought the job. The owner also gave him room on rent, the police officer said. According to an SIT statement issued in Bengaluru, the 44 -year old man was accused number 18 in the case and part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh.

The SIT had earlier said Lankesh was killed following a conspiracy hatched by the gang after being inspired by a book brought out by right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, that had identified Lankesh as a 'durjan' (evil person). The gang is also allegedly linked with the killing of rationalists M M Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar, and Govind Pansare, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Court's job to strike balance between liberty and security concerns in J&K: SC

The courts job is to strike a balance between the liberty and security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir so that the right to life is secured and enjoyed by everyone in the best possible manner, the Supreme Court said on Friday. Quoting the fam...

Over 2.1 mn children in northwest Pakistan to be administered polio vaccine in three-day campaign

Over 2.1 million children under five will be administered polio vaccine in a three-day campaign to be launched from January 13 in northwest Pakistan. Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is...

Why no acknowledgement to lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi in 'Chhapaak', HC asks film makers

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them. The ...

US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

Kiev, Jan 10 AFP US officials have given Kiev important data about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday. All 176 people on board died when Ukraine International Airlines Boeing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020