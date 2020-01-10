Left Menu
Rajasthan: Nindar farmers call off protest against land acquisition after govt assurance

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:39 IST
Farmers protesting in Rajasthan's Nindar village from the last four days against acquisition of their land for a housing project by the Jaipur Development Authority, with a few burying themselves neck deep in the ground, called off the agitation on Friday following assurances from the state government. Demanding that their land be acquired as per the revised Land Acquisition Act and compensation given accordingly, around 20 people from the village located on the outskirts of Jaipur started the 'Zameen Samadhi Satyagrah' on Tuesday.

As part of the protest around five of them buried themselves neck-deep in the ground to protest against the land acquisition. The Congress' chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, met the agitating farmers and assured them that the state government was sensitive towards their problems.

Joshi told reporters here that a committee will hold talks with the protesters to resolve their issues and expressed hope that a positive outcome will come after the dialogue with farmers. Meanwhile, the farmers said they have called off the protest after the government assured them that the matter will be resolved through talks and the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will stop land acquisition in Nindar village area till their dialogue with the government concludes.

"We held a positive discussion with the Congress' chief whip who had come at the protest site on recommendation of the chief minister. He said that talks will be held with the JDA. We have called-off the protest," said Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, a leader of Nindar Bachao Yuva Kisan Sangarsh Samiti. Shekhawat also said the JDA will stop land acquisition in Nindar village issue till talks with the government reach a conclusion.

On Thursday, JDA Deputy Commissioner Manish Fauzdar had also met the protesting farmers seeking a day's time to reply on the issues raised by them. The protesters are against the acquisition of more than 1,300 bighas of land for a housing project.

The JDA has taken possession of 600 bighas of land so far and deposited Rs 60 crore in a local court as compensation, but the villagers refused to accept the amount, claiming it was less than the prevailing market rates. The farmers had launched a similar protest in October 2017.

