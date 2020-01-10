Rane opposes demand to declare Goa sanctuary a tiger reserve

Amidst growing demand from environmentalists to declare theMahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve,Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said such a step is not feasible as it will stall development in the area and adversely impact local residents. The sanctuary in Sattari taluka of North Goa was in news after carcasses of four tigers were found there.

The forest department has arrested four people in connection with the death of these tigers who are suspected to have succumbed to poisoning The tiger carcasses were found between Sunday and Wednesday at Golavali village in the sanctuary. Talking to reporters, Rane said he will not allow a tiger reserve in Sattari, his assembly constituency.

Instead, the government can initiate steps to declare a tiger corridor, considering their movement from neighbouring Karnataka, said the BJP leader. He opposed the demand, often made by green activists, to notify the sanctuary as a tiger reserve.

"The laws under tiger reserve are very strict. The entire development will be get stalled. People will suffer. The people within sanctuary are already suffering," he said.

"Tigers found in the wild in Sattari are basically transitory tigers, coming from Karnataka. We can have a tiger corridor to protect these animals," Rane said. Notifying a sanctuary or a national park as a tiger reserve entails imposing a slew of restrictions related to construction and protection of the habitat..

