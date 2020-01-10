Etawah coldest at 4.6 deg Celsius in UP

Etawah was the coldest place in the Uttar Pradesh where mercury fell to 4.6 degrees Celsius while light rain/thundershowers occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state on Friday. According to the meteorological department, cold conditions occurred at a few places over western UP and at isolated places over eastern region with severe cold day conditions occurring at isolated places over the state.

The state capital Lucknow recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 16.8 degrees Celsius. Weather is most likely to remain dry while shallow to moderate fog is very likely at a few places over the state on Saturday, the MeT forecast.

Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday while shallow to moderate fog is very likely at a few places over the state on Sunday, it said. Weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern UP while rain/thundershowers are very likely at a few places over the western parts of the state on January 13 (Monday).

Following hailstorm in Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Bareilly on Friday, the Relief Commissioner has instructed the district magistrates of the respective districts to evaluate the losses and provide relief to those who have suffered losses, a UP government spokesperson said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.