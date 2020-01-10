Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will seek info on man held in Lankesh murder case: Deshmukh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:26 IST
Will seek info on man held in Lankesh murder case: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra Police would seek information from its Karnataka counterpart whether Rushikesh Devdikar, arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, was also linked to the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Friday. Personnel of the Karnataka Special Investigation Team, set up to probe Lankesh's killing, arrested Devdikar alias Murali (44), from Katras near Dhanbad in Jharkhand, on Thursday evening.

Devdikar is accused number 18 in the case, Karnataka police have said. "We will seek information from the Karnataka government on whether there is a link of Devdikar with the murders of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare," Deshmukh said here.

While Lankesh was killed on September 5, 2017 in front of her house in Bengaluru, Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune while he was on a morning walk. Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

The Dabholkar case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while a state police SIT is investigating the killing of Pansare. Meanwhile, the owner of the shop in Aurangabad, which Devdikar had taken on rent for a couple of years, said he used to sell Ayurveda products there.

Jagdish Kulkarni, owner of the shop located in the Aurangabad's M2 area, said, "Devdikar used to sell Patanjali products in the shop. He would pay rent on time. He ran the business for about two years- between 2014 and 2016." Yeshwant Shukla, who had rented his house in Aurangabad to Devdikar, remembers him as a man of few words. "We rented the house to Devdikar in February 2016. He wanted a house on the ground floor for his elderly parents. At the time of finalising the deal, he stayed here for about one-and-a-half months at a stretch, his longest at this place," he said.

"Devdikar then shifted to Solapur, but his parents continued to stay at the house till April 2019. He used to visit the parents once in a while just for a day," Shukla said. Devdikar's parents later shifted to Mumbai, where their another son resided, he added.

"Rushikesh's involvement in ther Gauri Lankesh case has come as a shock to all of us," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Three die as Turkish fishing boat hits Russian tanker

Istanbul, Jan 10 AFP Three people died after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbuls northern coast, local media reported. The Turkish boat sank after the collision at around 0330 GMT, the coastg...

UPDATE 1-British woman jailed for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex

A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of girls into having sexual contact with her was jailed for eight years on Friday.Gemma Watts, 21, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, an...

Punjab CM reiterates demand for VGF for biomass projects

Chandigarh, Jan 10 PTI&#160;Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to the Centre reiterating his demand for viability gap funding VGF for biomass power projects and biomass solar hybrid power projects to check stubble burning in ...

Rallies taken out to support AP CM's idea of three capitals

Rallies taken out to support AP CMs idea of three capitals Amaravati, Jan 10 PTI The ruling YSR Congress on Friday organised rallies in different parts of Andhra Pradesh to support Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys idea of having t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020