Five women from Mandadam village visit Kanaka Durga Temple over capital row

Amid prevailing tension in Amaravati over three capital row, five women from Mandadam village on Friday visited Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri hill here. They offered prayers to the Goddess and made a wish that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should change his mind over three capital proposal and retain Amaravati as the lone capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Although over 3,000 women embarked on foot to visit the temple from several villages in the region, the police had only given permission to five women. The police stopped the villagers stating that no permission was taken to carry out such a march.

However, the police permitted five of them to go to the temple and offer prayers on behalf of the people. The villagers, mostly women, marched to Vijayawada from Uddandarayani Palem village where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for Amaravati capital.

Earlier today, the Rayapudi villagers held a sit-in protest after police stopped them from going to Uddandrayuni Palem where section 144 has been imposed in the wake of locals' protest demanding to retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

