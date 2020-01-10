ED interrogates Rose Valley owner's wife in ponzi scam case

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) officials on Friday interrogated Shubhra Kundu, wife of jailed owner of ponzi scheme company Rose Valley owner Gautam Kundu in connection with the multi-crore ponzi scheme case. Shubhra Kundu, who had evaded ED summons for the last three consecutive times, appeared before the investigation agency officials and was quizzed for more than three hours.

Sources in the ED said that Kundu was interrogated for the mismatch of accounts of Adrija jewellery store, which was opened by the Rose Valley group. "It seems she is suffering from amnesia as she is not able to recollect a lot of things", the official said.

This is the third time that she was being interrogated by the ED in connection with the Rose Valley case. The Rose Valley scam allegedly mobilised more than Rs 12,000 crore from the public by way of various dubious schemes which left thousands of investors defrauded.

Several politicians and celebrities, both from the acting and sports fraternity, were interrogated by the ED for being allegedly with the Rose Valley ponzy scam case..

