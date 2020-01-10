Following are the top stories at 2100 HRS

NATION

DEL56 LD KASHMIR SC says internet access is fundamental right, Kashmiris welcome 'happy news'

New Delhi: In a significant judgment with implications on basic freedoms beyond Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Friday said internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all curbs in the union territory.

DEL27 JK-ENVOYS Envoys in Jammu meet civil society members, get briefed by CS, DGP

Jammu: In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, envoys of 15 countries including the US on Friday interacted with civil society members and were briefed by a high level team led by Chief Secretary BVR Subramanian and DGP Dilbag Singh.

DEL127 JNU-LD POLICE JNU violence: Police releases pictures of 9 suspects, says JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh among them

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them, five days after a masked mob assaulted students on the varsity's campus, leaving 35 injured, including her.

DEL54 JNU-HRD 2ND LD MEETING 'Ministry's fee-related decisions being fully implemented; will extend registration date if needed'

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said all decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about the hostel fee are being implemented "in totality" and regular classes at the varsity will start from January 13.

DEL113 UP-2NDLD-PRIYANKA Priyanka meets anti-CAA activists in Varanasi, says govt acting against Constitution

Varanasi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the prime minister’s constituency to meet anti-CAA activists, continuing her campaign in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law and accusing the government of acting against the Constitution.

DEL111 JK-LD PSA JK admin revokes PSA of 26 people

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against 26 individuals which included a former Kashmir Bar association president, hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on it over the Internet ban and imposition of prohibitory orders in the valley.

BUSINESS DEL108 BIZ-LD IIP

IIP growth turns positive, expands by 1.8 pc in Nov New Delhi: Having contracted for three months in a row, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November mainly on account of improvement in the manufacturing sector, said government data on Friday.

LEGAL:

LGD45 SC-3RD LD TATA

SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group New Delhi: In relief to Tatas, the Supreme Court Friday stayed in toto the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group, observing that there were "lacunae" in the orders passed by the tribunal.

LGD41 DL-COURT-LD RFL

RFL case: ED charges Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder, Malvinder Singh of money laundering New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

LGD30 DL-HC-LD CHHAPAAK

Why no acknowledgement to lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi in 'Chhapaak', HC asks film makers New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.

FOREIGN:

FGN17 UNSC-INDIA-PAK

Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India at UNSC United Nations: In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan "epitomises the dark arts”, but there are no takers for its "malware” after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council. By Yoshita Singh

FGN37 CHINA-INDIA-ARMY

Northern Army Commander holds talks with top Chinese General in Xinjiang bordering PoK Beijing: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday concluded his four-day visit to China, including a rare trip to the volatile Xinjiang province bordering PoK, during which he discussed a host of issues including border area management, bilateral military ties and defence cooperation. By K J M Varma

FGN47 IRAN-UKRAINE-3RDLD PLANE

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane Tehran: Iran's civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehran's air defences. (AFP)

FGN31 UK-BREXIT

Landmark Brexit bill for UK's divorce from EU finally clears Commons vote London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's determined bid for UK's divorce from the European Union got a major boost when the government's Brexit Bill comfortably cleared the House of Commons, signalling that the country would quit the economic bloc on January 31. By Aditi Khanna

FGN26 PAK-SIKH-KILLING

Pak police says murder of Sikh man plotted by fiancee Peshawar: The death of a 25-year-old Sikh man in Pakistan has turned out to be a "contract killing", according to the police, who have arrested her fiancee, who did not want to marry him. PTI

NSD

